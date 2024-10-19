TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after buying an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,806,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,910,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,944 shares of company stock valued at $35,823,485. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,448.41.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,397.16. The stock had a trading volume of 133,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,356.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,303.16. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $811.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

