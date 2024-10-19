TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,243,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,520 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

