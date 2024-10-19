TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,287,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,285. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.71 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.