TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Pfizer by 279.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,481,000 after buying an additional 8,378,173 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 181.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,855,000 after buying an additional 4,947,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 21.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,820,000 after buying an additional 2,829,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Pfizer by 24,961.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,497,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after buying an additional 2,487,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.22. 24,244,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,106,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

