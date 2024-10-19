TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $729,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 59.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,680,932.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,680,932.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,115,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926,027.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,452 shares of company stock valued at $118,643,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.79.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.81 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

