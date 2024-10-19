TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 224,400.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 100.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 140.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of FYBR stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FYBR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

