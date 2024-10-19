TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,408,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,848. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $205.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.63.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

