TRON (TRX) One Day Volume Hits $241.87 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $11.36 billion and approximately $241.87 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000544 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,521,264,208 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

