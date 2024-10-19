TrueFi (TRU) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $102.62 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFi has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,275,623,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,191,060 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,275,623,829.1551602 with 1,253,172,296.9052753 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08355958 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $11,095,929.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

