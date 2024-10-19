Truist Financial Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,137.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,116.00.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $990.68 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,039.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 18,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

