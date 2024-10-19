Truist Financial Increases Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $34.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,428,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,450,000 after purchasing an additional 503,059 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,599,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,351,000 after acquiring an additional 193,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,584,000 after acquiring an additional 804,650 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,178,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,247,000 after acquiring an additional 769,149 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.