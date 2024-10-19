Truist Financial Lowers Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target to $71.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

DCO opened at $64.81 on Friday. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $67.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $953.74 million, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $49,434.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,629.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $200,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,599.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $49,434.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,629.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $329,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDST Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 540,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77,595 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 70.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 46,544 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 26.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth $774,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

