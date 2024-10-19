Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.64 and last traded at $29.76. 18,754,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 9,298,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $386,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
