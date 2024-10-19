Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.64 and last traded at $29.76. 18,754,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 9,298,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $375,299.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,417.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,299.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $386,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Further Reading

