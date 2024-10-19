Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 35 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $210,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GS opened at $528.36 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $540.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $498.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GS. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

