Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $192.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.86.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

