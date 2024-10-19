Trust Co. of Vermont Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1,664.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Prologis were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Prologis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

PLD opened at $122.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.72.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

