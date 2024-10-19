Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $122.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $122.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

