Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

