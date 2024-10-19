Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 130 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 43.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 331,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $778,872.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,691.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $197.55 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average of $158.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.