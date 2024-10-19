Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 141 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Xylem were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,684,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,013,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,961,000 after buying an additional 365,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $29,234,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 189.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 315,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 206,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.67.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

