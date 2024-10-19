Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 3,039 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,700,000 after buying an additional 1,063,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,922,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,509 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,605,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,495,000 after acquiring an additional 299,029 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,698,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,629,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BN opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

