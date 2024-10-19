Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in StoneX Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Price Performance

SNEX stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.80 million. Analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,839,839.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.