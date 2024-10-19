Trust Point Inc. Buys 2,286 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cintas by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $214.02 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $123.65 and a twelve month high of $215.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

