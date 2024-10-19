Trust Point Inc. Buys 70 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Trust Point Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $587.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $566.53 and its 200 day moving average is $545.08. The company has a market capitalization of $506.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.