Trust Point Inc. Has $462,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 149.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 559.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

