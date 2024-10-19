Trust Point Inc. Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 674.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $469,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.37. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

