Trust Point Inc. Purchases 20 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in S&P Global by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $2,236,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $524.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.89. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

