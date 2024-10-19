Trust Point Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Trust Point Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in ASML by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 17,700.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $723.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $573.86 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $834.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $916.47.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

