Trust Point Inc. Trims Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,017,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 66.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 195.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Up 1.3 %

AMWD stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.25. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMWD. Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMWD

Insider Activity

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $324,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,012.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.