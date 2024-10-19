Trust Point Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BL opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 256.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $71,707.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,989.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $299,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,732. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $71,707.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,989.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,794 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,879 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

