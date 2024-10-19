Turbo (TURBO) Price Hits $0.0106

Turbo (TURBO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Turbo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Turbo has a total market cap of $731.97 million and $227.06 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Turbo has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 65,300,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.01147517 USD and is up 10.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $246,106,764.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Turbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

