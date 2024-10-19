Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $48.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Leerink Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Twist Bioscience Stock

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 856 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $35,789.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,728.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 856 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $35,789.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,728.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 13,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $587,872.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,823,676.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,356 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

