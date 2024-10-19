UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 33816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 566.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

