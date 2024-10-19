United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $135.02 and last traded at $135.36. Approximately 320,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,174,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

The firm has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.36%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after buying an additional 1,901,914 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $160,787,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $90,099,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,604,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47,670.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 449,058 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

