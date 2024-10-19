Unizen Price Reaches $0.0775 on Exchanges (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $45.70 million and approximately $979,802.41 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unizen

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,104,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

