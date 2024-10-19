USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion and approximately $3.40 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000116 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.83 or 0.00250736 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 34,990,416,577 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.