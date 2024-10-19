V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 244.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $581.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $533.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.34. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.