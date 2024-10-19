V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $702,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.12.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $152.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.08 and its 200-day moving average is $131.02.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

