V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Melius Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $297.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.93. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $307.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

