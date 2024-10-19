V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after buying an additional 350,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,006,000 after purchasing an additional 162,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 117,372 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.47.

WTW opened at $290.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $203.36 and a 52 week high of $303.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

