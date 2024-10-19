V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 872 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 2.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.62. Sempra has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

