V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.