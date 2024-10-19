V Square Quantitative Management LLC Trims Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 37.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $143,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.46.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

