VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,386,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.63. 412,792 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

