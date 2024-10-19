VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $247.32, but opened at $255.40. VanEck Semiconductor ETF shares last traded at $254.94, with a volume of 1,453,859 shares trading hands.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

