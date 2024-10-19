Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $732,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,748. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $201.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

