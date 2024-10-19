Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $188.02 and last traded at $187.58, with a volume of 20142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.50.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

