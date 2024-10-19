Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $99,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,704,000 after buying an additional 149,765 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 739,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 728,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VXF opened at $187.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.49 and a 200-day moving average of $172.91. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.