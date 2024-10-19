Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $116.43.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.