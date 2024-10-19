Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$50.35 and last traded at C$50.33. Approximately 68,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 78,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.05.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$48.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.20.

